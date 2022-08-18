LIC Housing Finance accepts bids on bonds: traders

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has accepted bids worth an aggregate of ₹3,000 crore ($377.94 million) on bonds maturing in three years as well as 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.38 per cent on three-year bonds and 7.85 per cent on 10-year bonds and had invited commitment bids on Wednesday, they said.

The bonds of the company are rated AAA by CRISIL and CARE Ratings and the issue will close for subscription on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the company had raised ₹2,000 crore via bonds maturing in one year, three-month and 13 days at an annual coupon of 6.8975 per cent.