Lido Learning launches ₹10-crore Young Leaders Scholarship

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

The scholarship amount will be enhanced to Rs 100 crore in two years   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

₹20,000 scholarship will be given to students from Grade 4-10

Edtech company Lido Learning has launched a ₹10-crore ‘Young Leaders Scholarship Fund’ to help India’s best students become future leaders. The firm aims to increase the scholarship fund to ₹100 crore over the next two years.

The fund will offer scholarships of ₹20,000 to students from Grade 4-10. Selected students will also become part of Lido’s flagship Young Leaders Programme, it said in a statement.

“Thanks to Lido’s billionaire investors like Ronnie Screwvala (Founder UTV, UpGrad) and Vikram Singhania (Managing Director of JK Tyres), we have been able to launch our Young Leaders Scholarship Fund to ensure that India’s best students do not have any break in their learning,” said Sahil Sheth, founder of Lido Learning.

Lido Learning, which offers small group tutoring to students in Grade 4-9 in maths, science, English and coding, has seen massive month-on-month growth during the pandemic, with parents opting to replace in-person school and tuition with online learning.

However, the rising unemployment has made it difficult for many stellar students to be able to afford to continue studying online, it said.

“Our mission is to democratise high quality education and this fund is another way for us to achieve that aim,” he added.

