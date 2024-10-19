Lifestyle café brand EL&N London is now in India, brought by Reliance Brands and the first outlet has been opened in Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

EL&N (short for Eat, Live and Nourish), described as the “the world’s most Instagrammable café” , started out in Mayfair, London in 2017 and has over 37 stores across the world’s capitals and is now in India.

Located on the second floor of Jio World Plaza, the new café spans occupies a floor space of 2130 square feet, featuring bespoke design elements exclusive to Mumbai.

“Guests can expect to find unique motifs, a custom-made soft pink mesh chandelier, signature EL&N florals & foliage and neon quotes, that have become synonymous with the brand,” Reliance Brands said in a release.

Mumbaikars will be treated to EL&N’s global menu offerings such as speciality coffee and handmade patisserie while there will be dishes tailored to local tastes.