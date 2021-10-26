Companies

Light Information Systems announces Series A investment receipt

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 26, 2021

Investment amounts to $5.4 mn, led by Pavestone Ventures

Light Information Systems today announced the receipt of Series A investment of $5.4 million led by Pavestone Ventures.

The funding comes at a time when there is an ever-increasing demand for cognitive process automation across industries. The funding received will be deployed in enhancing the company's AI platform “E42”, by boosting R&D to maintain the tech advantage, building their partner ecosystem, and engaging businesses globally.

The Pune-based company, founded in 2012 by Animesh Samuel and Sanjeev Menon, makes process-centric and people-centric automation easier across verticals by driving human-like cognition across these processes.

