Limousine Cabs launches cab services in Hyderabad, plans to expand to other States

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Limousine Cabs Limited, has announced the launch of its cab services in Telangana and outlined plans to expand services to other States.
With its AI-based application, it states that booking a cab can be completely hassle free and assures to cut short wait time for cab booking. To top it off, there will be no problems of regular cab cancellations and drivers denying duty.
The Hyderabad-based company plans to introduce over 5,000 entry level, mid-range vehicles and exclusive she cabs for women commuters in Telangana by next year, along with over 100 luxury vehicles.
The company has also created a business cum investment opportunity for people looking at being part of their cab services.
Asad Ahmed Khan Chairman, MTC Group & CEO Limousine Cabs, said “Cab services off late have given us a problematic experience. With the new service, these problems are now taken care of by our company with our Unique Limousine app, where a commuter can just scan the QR Code on CABS and book the cab.”
Actress Catherine Teresa flagged off their first luxury cab.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...