Companies

Linc Pen and Plastics to change company name to Linc Ltd

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 05, 2021

Has obtained no-objection from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Linc Pen and Plastics is planning to change the company name to Linc Ltd and has obtained a no objection from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the availability of the name. The change is subject to the approval of its shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting.

The Kolkata-based writing instrument maker and the country’s third largest pen-maker said it “has received ‘No Objection’ of Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the availability of the changed name “LINC LIMITED” from the existing name,” in a stock market notification.

Published on August 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.