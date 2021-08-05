Linc Pen and Plastics to change company name to Linc Ltd

Linc Pen and Plastics is planning to change the company name to Linc Ltd and has obtained a no objection from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the availability of the name. The change is subject to the approval of its shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting.

The Kolkata-based writing instrument maker and the country’s third largest pen-maker said it “has received ‘No Objection’ of Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the availability of the changed name “LINC LIMITED” from the existing name,” in a stock market notification.