Lincoln Pharmaceuticals standalone Q2 net up 33% q-o-q

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals posted a standalone net profit of ₹20 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, about 33 per cent higher than the ₹15 crore reported in the preceding quarter, ended June 2020.

Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹122 crore — about 22 per cent higher than the previous quarter’s ₹101 crore.

On year-on-year comparison, the company’s revenues jumped about 8.8 per cent, while net profits jumped about 12 per cent.

For the six-month period of April-September 2020, the company’s net profit stood at ₹35 crore on the revenues from operations at ₹227 crore.

EBITDA for the half-year ended September 2020 was reported at ₹51.43 crore compared with ₹44.53 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said: “The company has delivered robust operational and financial performance during the quarter, maintaining healthy growth in revenue and profitability, and expects to continue the growth momentum. Strategic growth initiatives, strong performance in the domestic and international markets, EU approval, new product approvals, better margin products, along with operational efficiency, are likely to contribute to healthy growth and maximise value for all stakeholders in the near to medium term.”

Lincoln Pharma’s exports sales (FOB) in the second quarter increased 9.65 per cent to ₹68.85 crore and is expected to get further boost after starting exports to Europe. The company has received European Union GMP certification from Germany FDA for its manufacturing facility located at Khatraj in Gujarat.

Lincoln Pharmaceutical shares gained about 1.16 per cent on BSE to end at ₹230.50 on Tuesday.