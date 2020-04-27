Lincoln Pharmaceuticals to start making hydroxychloroquine

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Ahmedabad-based Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received approval to manufacture anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which is being used to combat Covid-19.
The Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has given its nod to Lincoln Pharma to manufacture variety of dosages of HCQ and HCQ sulfate, among other compounds, at its manufacturing facility at Khatraj in the Gandhinagar district.
Soon after the announcement on Monday, company shares jumped nearly 5 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹152.70 in afternoon trades.
However, the development comes at a time when the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cautioned its citizens against the use of HCQ for outside of hospital treatments. This has raised the concerns about the side effects on the Covid-19 patients leading up to potentially life-threatening cardiac problems.
But the latest approval to Lincoln for HCQ production has brightened the prospects for availability of the drug, which was touted as potential solution to treat Covid-19.
After the necessary approvals from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals will be able to export these products.
Commenting on the development, Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “We have all the necessary infrastructure at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Khatraj, Ahmedabad and look to expedite the commercial production of the approved drugs at the earliest. The company is committed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and is working closely with the governments and relevant stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines. The company has also constituted a task force to handle the distribution of medicines and essential drugs with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation by Covid-19.”
Lincoln will make hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets USP in dosages of 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg, and the hydroxychloroquine tablets IP in dosages of 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg.
Notably, HCQ is a prescription-based drug in India and commonly recommended to coronavirus patients under treatment for the disease.
India is the largest producer of HCQ in the world.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...