Linde India to set up 1,450 tpd air separation unit at Jindal Stainless unit

Linde India Ltd has signed a long-term agreement with Jindal Stainless Ltd for setting up of a 1,450 tonnes per day Air Separation Unit. The ASU will help meet the company’s industrial gases requirement for its expansion project at Kalinganagar in Odisha.

The ASU will supply to JSL 1,450 tonnes of oxygen daily, 1,800 tonnes nitrogen and 64 tonnes of argon and will have additional capacity to cater to demand in the merchant market.

Pursuant to the long-term agreement, Linde India will design, build, operate and maintain the ASU facility at Kalinganagar Industrial Estate, one of India’s key steel clusters, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges on Monday.