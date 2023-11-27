Lingaro Group, a Warsaw-based end-to-end data service provider, plans to hire 300 to 500 employees in the next 12-18 months in India. In addition to operational presence, it also aims to strengthen its business presence in the region, according to Samuel Mantle, CEO, Lingaro Group.

The company set up its India operations two years ago and currently has 100 employees. Globally, it has 2,000 employees and has offices in Warsaw, Lublin, Geneva, Zurich, Cincinnati, Mexico City, Manila, and Singapore. In the long term, Lingaro aims to have 20 per cent of its employee base in India.

“Lingaro is excited about establishing a presence in India, primarily due to two reasons. First, many of their multinational clients have local teams in India and require our capability to work alongside them, necessitating a global presence for business alignment. Second, India harbors a large pool of highly skilled talent in the data space, which we aim to tap into for expansion,” Mantle told businessline.

With plans to grow their team, Lingaro seeks both experienced professionals for senior-level roles and fresh graduates, offering opportunities in a data-focussed environment. “Our India teams would be working on all global operational domains, including commercial, delivery and research and development,” said Mantle.

The company’s value proposition includes working with a global client base and accelerated career development through training, mentoring, and a skills-based organisational structure. Lingaro also aims to start building a customer base in India for its services and offerings. Mantle believes its exclusive focus on data will set them apart from competition.

Lingaro Group provides end-to-end data service provider to over 80 global enterprises, helping them navigate their data journeys from data maturity assessment and 360 degree diagnostics through value realisation to data literacy, training, and measurement. The company has a strong base of CPG clients, and aims to expand into Life Science and financial services/insurance markets.