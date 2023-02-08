LinkedIn has crossed 100 million members in India. With a 56 per cent growth in its member base over the last three years, India has solidified its position as the second-largest market for LinkedIn globally. The largest share of members in India is from software & IT, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (Consulting, Accounting, and HR), finance, and education industries.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn said, “These recent years have drastically changed the way we work. It is heartening, and gratifying, to see our 100 million member community in India using the platform extensively for more than jobs now - they are over-indexing on networking, messaging, and learning more than any other region globally.

It helps them find the right opportunities, connect with peers and mentors, and acquire new skills to advance their careers. With new tech advancements and newer digital opportunities on the horizon, it’s inspiring to see our country being fully engaged in skilling and upskilling, with members in India consuming twice as many learning hours on the platform when compared to members in the U.S. As we look to welcome the next 100 million professionals, we aim to be a true partner in the lives of professionals as India continues to build a skills-first labor market.”

To further help businesses and professionals adopt a skills-first approach to better navigate uncertainty, LinkedIn has launched the top ten most in-demand skills required by companies, and the Workplace Learning report to reveal the priorities of L&D leaders in India.

In 2022 alone, professionals in India spent 4.6 million hours learning on the platform, which is nearly 2x the learning hours spent on LinkedIn in the U.S. According to LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report, ‘upskilling employees’ is the top priority for India’s L&D leaders, and ‘providing learning opportunities’ is their top solution for improving retention.