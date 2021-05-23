Liquid Medical Oxygen sourced by IndianOil from Singapore arrives at Vizag Port

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
IndianOil unloaded a consignment of 11 ISO tanks filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), at Vishakhapatnam Port today. The LMO was brought from Singapore on-board INS Jalashwa, an Indian Navy vessel
Thevessel also carried two tanks of LMO, sourced by GAIL, and handled by IndianOil. The entire consignment has been sourced by IndianOil from BNF Singapore and filled at Linde at Singapore. The ISO tanks have been taken on lease by IndianOil to handle the supply and logistics of LMO in the fight against the Covid pandemic. This consignment has been earmarked to meet the pressing demand for Medical Oxygen in the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.
In the face of a massive surge in demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen and related logistic issues, IndianOil, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been importing ISO tanks suitable for transporting Medical Oxygen, the precious lifesaver, from across the globe.
While over 75 per cent of the filled ISO tanks are brought in by Indian Navy vessels, empty containers are airlifted back by Indian Air Force to the sources of oxygen supply. IndianOil sources LMO from Singapore, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, from global suppliers including Linde, Air Life and Air Liquide. IndianOil has brought several consignments of LMO to Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
Imports of LMO, Oxygen Cylinders and Oxygen concentrators by the ICRS (Indian Red Cross Society) are also being handled by IndianOil, in terms of unloading and transportation.
Other initiatives of IndianOil in the management and logistics support of LMO in India include the Sanjeevani Express, a single window application which is equipped to enable real-time monitoring of LMO supply logistics to help all stakeholders, including the central and state government agencies to monitor allocation, dispatch and receipt of medical oxygen.
