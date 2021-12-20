Liquidator of UTI-IAS notifies commencement of its voluntary liquidation

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The liquidator of Unit Trust of India Investment Advisory Services (UTI-IAS) has notified that its voluntary liquidation has commenced.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
Trusteeship activity is the core and sole activity of UTI-IAS. The company had commenced its operations in 1988.
The liquidator of UTI-IAS has issued a public announcement under Regulation 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Voluntary Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2017.
Also see: PSUs to be allowed to carry forward losses accumulated prior to divestment: CBDT
With the restructuring of UTI in 2003, pursuant to the passing and commencement of Unit Trust of India (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Act, 2002, the equity shares of UTI-IAS held by UTI were transferred to and vested in the Administrator of SUUTI, a statutory authority constituted under the said Act.
The liquidator has called upon the stakeholders of UTI-IAS to submit proof of their claims before January 15, 2022.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...