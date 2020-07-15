Live-blog: What to expect from Reliance AGM

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Every year, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is nothing short of a celebration for its over 2.6 million shareholder. RIL is the company that, under its founder Dhirubhai Ambani, established the "equity cult" in India, enticing a large number of middle-class people to invest in equities.
The year's AGM will, for the first time, be an online event, given that circumstances are vastly different owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the norms of social distancing in force. But still in terms of atmospherics, it is expected to be no less a "carnival" of shareholders
Given the heightened interest, BusinessLine will be live-blogging RIL's 43rd AGM, which is is high on expectations.
This is first virtual AGM for the company which will be hosted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means.
As in the past, a slew of big-ticket announcements are expected tying up with the theme ‘Make in India, Made for India’.
RIL is expected to announce some new virtual reality devices. Further plans for JioMart, the e-commerce venture of RIL subsidiary Reliance Retail, which has already rolled out services across the major cities, are expected to be unveiled. There could also be updates on the company's $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, plans of listing Jio Platforms and big bang entry into the financial services space, including insurance broking and mutual fund products.
RIL has over 1 lakh shareholders, many of whom may be "virtually" attending the AGM for the first time. Being spread out across the country and the world, they may not have otherwise been able to attend a real-world AGM.
But this year, they can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. The live stream starts at 2 pm and you can watch it on these channels.
Facebook: https://bit.ly/Jio_FB_RIL_AGM2020LIVE
Twitter: https://bit.ly/Jio_Twitter_RIL_AGM2020LIVE
YouTube: https://bit.ly/Jio_YouTube_RIL_AGM2020LIVE
Stand by for our live blog.
