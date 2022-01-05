Living Food Raises $7.5M in Series A round led by Amasia

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Living Food, a digital marketplace focused on fresh food, has raised $7.5 million in Series A fundraise led by Amasia, a global venture capital firm. Other investors including SOSV, Blume Founders Fund besides Xander Group founder Sid Yog and Nexus Venture Partners co-founder Sandeep Singhal participated in this round.
Focused on delivering fresh locally-sourced, and high-quality produce to consumers within the day of harvest or production, Living Food started off in 2018 as a vertical climate control hydroponic farm selling farm-to-table subscriptions. Since then, the company has expanded to include over 700 SKUs in 24 categories, such as seasonal fruits, leafy greens, fresh bread, artisanal chocolates, spreads and sauces, cold-pressed oil in Bangalore. It also offers a selection of products for nationwide delivery.
The start-up said it plans to expand to Mumbai and other cities this year and will utilise the funds to hire talent, improve logistics and tech offerings, and launch new brands.
“We found plenty of opportunities to grow while remaining focused only on Bangalore. This funding round is a testament to our focus on transforming our consumers’ eating behaviours by providing access to a vast selection of fresh, clean, and credible food through our fast and innovative fresh food supply chain,” said Akash Sajith, Founder and CEO of Living Food.
Living Food’s partners include Makaibari selling their latest harvest and Araku Coffee offering freshly ground coffee. It also recently launched a cloud kitchen where dishes are prepared from fresh products sold on its platform.
Amasia’s investment in Living Food aligns closely with its investment thesis on behaviour change for a more sustainable planet. Some of Amasia’s investments globally include Skillshare, Tokopedia, Dialpad and Xendit. “We’re excited to support Living Food in the next chapter of their journey. We are impressed with the team’s ability and determination, which were all part of what made the company so attractive to us as an investment,” said John Kim, Managing Partner at Amasia, who also led Living Food’s seed round in 2020.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...