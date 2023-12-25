Livpure, known for appliances such as water purifiers, is looking to strengthen its presence in the overall kitchen space. The company, which recently launched chimneys, is next looking to expand its presence in built-in appliances segment. Overall, the company expects to end FY24 with revenues to the tune of about ₹650 crore.

Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director, Livpure told businessline, “In the April-September period of FY24, which is the first half of the fiscal, we have grown by around 50 per cent in terms of revenue and our business has become EBIDTA positive. In October too, we saw a strong growth of nearly 121 per cent compared with same month last year.”

He added that this growth was supported by the company’s focus on sharper product mix, digitalistion and growing subscriber base for its WAAS business (Water Purifiers on subscription). “The water as a service business is a critical vertical for us and we saw over 100 per cent growth in this segment. We now have a subscriber base of close 2,00,000 consumers, who are using water purifiers on a subscription basis. We have also increased our gross margins in the water business and addressed various gaps in terms of distribution and in terms of price points in this segment,” he said.

Foray into new spaces

The company is also looking at getting into various white spaces. It is strengthening its presence in the air cooler segment. It has also recently forayed in the chimney space. “We have seen strong response for our chimney range on e-commerce. Even in the air cooler space, we saw very strong growth despite a challenging summer season ,” he added

The company said it is looking to launch its built-in appliance range in the next few months.“ In the post Covid times, kitchen as a space has been revitalised. New age appliances which are adding the dimensions of convenience are getting added to the consumers’ kitchens. So we believe the growth opportunity in the overall kitchen space in terms of innovations is very strong. We believe because of the strong brand affinity, Livpure has the ability to become a pre-eminent player in the overall kitchen space,” added Kaul.

“We are also looking at strengthening our retail footprint and have 25-30 exclusive stores which will have our entire range of large kitchen appliances and water purifires in the future,” Kaul stated.

Responding to a query on revenues, Kaul said, “Overall we are targeting a growth of 75-80 per cent in this fiscal which will take us closer to ₹600-650 crore in terms of revenue.”