Livpure plans to expand sleep, wellness business

Livpure, the consumer retail brand known for its water purifiers and air conditioners, is looking to scale up its newly launched sleep and wellness business over the next one-to-two years. Plans are afoot to step up its offline presence through exclusive outlets and expansion of its dealer network to tap into the growing demand.

According to Pritesh Talwar, CEO, Livpure, the sleep and wellness vertical, which was launched in August 2020, accounts for close to four-to-five per cent of the company’s total portfolio. This is likely to increase to around 10-12 per cent over the next one year given the rising demand among consumers and the growing shift from unorganised to organised players.

“We launched the sleep business in December 2020 and closed the last financial year with sales of around Rs 20 crore. We expect this to grow to Rs 50-55 crore during this fiscal,” Talwar told BusinessLine.

The company, which has been selling mattresses and accessories online, primarily through e-commerce platforms, is looking to scale up its offline presence by leveraging on the existing distribution and dealer network of its water purifiers and air conditioners business. It also plans to focus on expanding its reach in Tier-II and Tier-III towns by expanding its non-mattress product portfolio, including bedsheets, curtains and pillow covers.

“We have vast experience of working with distributors for our water purifier business and we already have a robust offline network. We will be leveraging that for our sleep business,” he said.

The company also plans to set up six-to-eight showrooms or experience centres to boost sales and generate awareness around its range of offerings.

The mattress industry in India is estimated to be close to Rs 10,000 crore and the organised segment accounts for 40-45 per cent of the total industry. The share of the organised sector has been growing over the last two-to-three years.

Water purifiers currently account for nearly 80-85 per cent of its total business, ACs make up around 10 per cent and the remaining five per cent comes from the sleep business.

“While the water purifiers business would continue to grow, the rate of growth in the sleep and wellness segments would be much higher on account of the growing consumer demand and the continuous shift in preference among consumers towards the organised market,” he said.

The company, which claims its mattresses are totally organic and manufactured with natural materials from Kerala, is focusing to move beyond harmful, artificial materials and use more organic raw materials aimed at ensuring better health, better sleep and with a view to maintain ecological consciousness.