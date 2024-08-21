Livpure, on Wednesday, said it has raised ₹233 crore in funding from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital Partners. It added that it has raised about ₹208 crore from M&G’s Catalyst Strategy and about ₹25 crore from Ncubate Capital Partners.

The company said the funding will enable it to focus on accelerating category expansion, product development through R&D and innovation, diversifying its offerings, enhancing its market presence, and catering to evolving consumer needs in the home category.

Navneet Kapoor, Co-Founder and Chairman, Livpure, said, “We are excited to partner with M&G’s Catalyst team to drive our next phase of growth. This investment will allow us to innovate faster, expand our product portfolio, retail presence and make our high-quality home solutions accessible to more Indians.”

Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director, Livpure, added, “We are particularly keen on further enhancing our water-as-a-service offering, along with eco-friendly sustainable solutions in home and kitchen offerings.”

Founded in 2012, Livpure offers a range of wellness-focused products, including water purifiers, subscription-based water purifiers, air coolers, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and sleep accessories.

Praveg Patil, Head of Asia Pacific – M&G Impact & Private Equity, said, “As Livpure strives to reduce the cost of access to clean water, arguably humanity’s most fundamental and vital resource, we are well aligned. This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable technologies, and we look forward to supporting Livpure’s vision to drive the brand to scale and achieve new milestones.”

InCred Capital acted as the exclusive advisor to Livpure on the fund raise.