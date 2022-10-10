Livspace has allocated $100 million to invest in and incubate brands and content destinations across markets in the home decor, interiors, renovation, and ancillary segments.

The home interior and renovation platform said that it aims to nurture an ecosystem of brands with similar synergies while also fuelling expansion across international markets including India, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East.

The company is looking at investing in content destinations, direct-to-consumer interior brands and private labels. To further its home space consolidation plans, it will also focus on investing in sectors such as omnichannel retail solutions across logistics, supply chain, merchandising and demand aggregation amongst others.

Anuj Srivastava, CEO and Co-founder, Livspace said, “As we continue to scale across geographies and enter new markets, we are looking for successful business models that help us scale faster. We are looking at ideas, technologies and people that bring in additional functional expertise to drive better outcomes for all our stakeholders. In line with this, we plan to invest across all stages in brands’ lifecycle to help them disrupt the industry further.”

Related Stories Karnataka aims to contribute $300 billion to country’s digital economy by 2026 KDEM plans to deepen its partnership with the industry players and develop and establish tech clusters beyond the State’s capital READ NOW

Currently, Livspace has deployed part of the capital by acquiring a majority stake in companies such as Qanvast—Singapore-based platform for home design that connects homeowners and home professionals in a visually stimulating environment. The strategic investment allows for both companies to transform the home interiors and renovations space while creating new opportunities for design professionals, the company said.

Earlier this year, Livspace raised over $180 million in Series F in a unicorn fundraising round, led by KKR.

The fund will be headed by Ankit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, Livspace.

“Today’s disruptive market combined with the macro-economic environment is driving innovation at every level. This has resulted in exploring new pathways by adding technology and capabilities that will drive profitability,” Shah said.

Based in Singapore, Livspace currently has operations in over 45 cities across Southeast Asia, India, and the Gulf region. In partnership with Ikea, it has also launched operations in Malaysia and Riyadh.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit