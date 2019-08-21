Lo! Foods start-up raises $5 lakh from angel investors

Lo! Foods, a low carbs/high protein packaged food start-up, has raised half a million dollars from a clutch of angel investors from the FMCG and financial services community within eight months of going live.

The angels who have invested in their personal capacity are Anuj Golecha, co-founder of Venture Catalyst; Raveen Sastry, co-founder of Myntra; Rashmi Daga, founder of FreshMenu; Sunil Chhabra, founding partner of Jumbotail; Mitesh Shah, CFO of BookMyShow; among others.

FMCG heavyweights such P C Musthafa, co-founder of ID Fresh Food India and Anuradha Narasimhan, former CMO of Britannia, have come on board as mentors and advisors to Lo! Foods.

The Bengaluru based start-up which was in beta launch phase since January, is now live on Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, QTrove and The Better India Shop. It’s specially formulated range of 13 products across categories spanning Namkeen, Biscuits, Snacks, Atta and Desserts provide less than 5 gms of net carbs per serving, which is nearly 60-80 per cent lower than regular products. It took six months of R&D to bring out the entire product range which is tested and certified by NABL accredited labs, the reports of which are published on the start-up’s website.

“Lo! Foods was launched with an intention to help consumers cut down their carb intake and avoid lifestyle related disorders like diabetes. Our mission is to reduce the incidence of obesity, cardiac and diabetes related illnesses in India by 5 million by 2023. To achieve this, we need to reach 50-60 million customers, therefore we want to be the catalyst for this category and inspire other big and small brands across the country to support our mission with healthier alternatives” Sudarshan Gangrade, founder of Lo! Foods told BusinessLine.

The “healthy for you” market is already at Rs 1,000 crore – Rs 1,500 crore in India and we are targeting a revenue run rate of $1 million - $2 million this fiscal. The funds raised will be used to expand the product portfolio and scale up distribution of the brand” added Gangrade.

“I decided to invest in Lo! Foods after interacting with Sudarshan and seeing his vision to create a low carb health category at scale. FreshMenu has been providing healthy food options, including keto and low carb-friendly products for a while. We had tried out Lo! products and even a brownie made from their atta as part of our menu, which was very well received by our customers” said Rashmi Daga, founder and CEO, FreshMenu.

“While we have adopted an online first approach to sell our products on our own website and third party portals, we plan to launch offline in the next six months and will also address the needs of the HORECA segment” said Gangrade.