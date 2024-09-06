Pune-based fintech leader LoanTap and Hyperface, a pioneer in delivering digital-first customer experiences, have announced a strategic partnership poised to transform the digital lending landscape. This collaboration unites LoanTap’s advanced lending APIs with Hyperface’s cutting-edge customer onboarding solution, OnboardIQ, to create a seamless, user-friendly journey from loan application to disbursement.

The partnership leverages LoanTap’s robust lending infrastructure and Hyperface’s expertise in crafting customisable user journeys, aiming to streamline the lending process. Hyperface’s onboarding orchestration layer will seamlessly integrate with LoanTap’s lending stack, offering a smooth digital experience for borrowers.

Redefining digital lending

“Both companies are committed to using technology to drive growth and improve customer experience in the fintech sector. With LoanTap’s rapid growth as a trusted lender and Hyperface’s innovation in credit card solutions, this alliance promises to redefine how digital lending is approached, offering faster, more flexible, and user-centric lending solutions,” said a press statement.

Hyperface is renowned as Asia’s first Credit Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform, enabling businesses to create, manage, and scale their own credit card programs. Meanwhile, LoanTap continues to expand as a leading fintech player, with an in-house RBI-registered NBFC and a team of experienced leaders.

Vikas Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, LoanTap, said, “LoanTap has always believed that technology should simplify and enhance the customer journey, and our partnership with Hyperface embodies this philosophy. Integrating their platform with our lending APIs will not just streamline the process, but create a lending experience that’s faster, more intuitive, and truly customer-centric.”

Ramanathan RV, CEO and Co-founder, Hyperface, said, “At Hyperface, we believe that the future of digital lending lies in creating seamless and intuitive user experiences. Our partnership with LoanTap aligns perfectly with this vision. By combining our cutting-edge customer onboarding solutions with LoanTap’s advanced lending APIs, we’re not just simplifying the process—we’re transforming it. Together, we’re setting a new standard for customer-centric digital lending that’s faster, more flexible, and truly aligned with the needs of today’s customers.”

