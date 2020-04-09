Lockdown: Adani Wilmar ties up with Swiggy for home delivery of edible oil, grains

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
At a time when supply and distribution of essential food commodities, including edible oils, has been affected by the lockdown, FMCG major, Adani Wilmar, has tied up with online food aggregator, Swiggy, to home deliver such items to its retail customers.
Adani Wilmar sells food items under the brand name Fortune. To begin with, deliveries will commence in Lucknow and Kanpur by next week.
The company aims to expand the facility to 13 more cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among others.
"Logistics and supply chains have been disrupted due to the ongoing lockdown. While the lockdown is slated to end on April 14, there is no clarity when the situation will return to normal. Our tie-up with Swiggy is to ensure that our customers can access our products without stepping out of their homes and putting themselves at risk of coronavirus," said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar, said in a statement on Thursday.
Swiggy will deliver combo packs, containing an assortment of four to five products, based on regional preferences. The company would expand the offerings based on customer feedback and market insights.
The option to order Fortune products will be activated on the Swiggy app as soon as it becomes available in a particular geography.
Once an order is placed, delivery executives will pick up the Fortune products from Swiggy’s stock points, and deliver them to customers within 24 hours.
All necessary precautions such as the use of hand sanitisers, face masks, hand gloves, social distancing, and minimal human contact will be strictly followed during the pick-up and delivery process.
“We are committed to prevent coronavirus from spreading and will put in place all the necessary systems to do so,” Mallick said.
