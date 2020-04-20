Lockdown has given insight into how we need to be more prepared, says Grofers CEO Dhindsa

Online groceries have not been able to fulfil the demands of consumers during the lockdown due to restrictions in the supply chain. While experts say that online players have lost out on an opportunity to expand their market, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder, Grofers, shares his learnings with BusinessLine. Excerpts:

How has the pandemic impacted the company’s revenues/orders? Can you quantify the impact on a year-on-year/month-on-month basis?

In the week preceding the lockdown we faced an 80 per cent surge in orders. This has grown by 2x during the lockdown.

How have the average sales been impacted?

Our app is witnessing over 1.5 million active users everyday. The average order size increased by 48 per cent as compared to the pre-Covid period.

Which segments have been impacted the most?

Categories like floor cleaners have seen a 184 per cent growth, followed by frozen food at 135 per cent, health/nutrition (78 per cent), personal hygiene (70 per cent) and grocery & staples (75 per cent).

What are the challenges that the company is facing because of the pandemic?

Such an emergency situation brings its own restraints on the supply chain. Local authorities and police administration have been extremely supportive. We have operations up and running in 24 cities and our warehouses are working at 70 per cent strength.

The unprecedented situation required that we revamp our safety and hygiene practices for item storage and delivery as well as practise social distancing at work.

An additional 2,000 people were hired from industries which were deeply impacted by the crisis, such as textiles, manufacturing and services, who would have otherwise faced income losses. We now plan to hire 5,000 more in the next two weeks.

From an industry perspective, what is the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic?

The unprecedented situation has led to a surge in demand for essential commodities. We are witnessing new players venturing into the grocery segment, and innovative business models are emerging to create and deliver value in the current situation. As more people are gradually moving from offline shopping to online, it will lead to a mass scale adoption of online grocery in the long run.

What are the business learnings from this pandemic?

The situation is unprecedented and has given us a lot more insight into how we need to be more prepared for tough times like these. We learned that building strong relationships with key stakeholders such as suppliers quickly develops agility in operations.

Another learning is multi-sourcing, which reduces reliance on one supplier and is also a considerable inventory strategy against supply chain disruption. We also learned how to stabilise the supply chain and anticipate customer behaviour to operate in a scenario like this.

The current situation has brought us closer to the realisation that continued operations is also a moral duty for a business like ours. Millions of households were counting on us in this time of need.