Lockheed Martin has expanded its partnership with the Tata Advanced System Ltd for maintenance and production of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India.

While the two companies will set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit for Indian Air Force’s (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130J Super Hercules planes, they will co produce the aircraft if it is selected as a replacement for ageing AN 32 aircraft.

Last year, the IAF issued a request for 80 medium transport aircraft. Lockheed Martin has pitched C 130J Super Hercules to the IAF. Other contenders include Airbus A-400M transport aircraft and Embraer’s C-390 aircraft. Embraer has joined hands with the Mahindra group for the project.

On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin and TASL announced a framework for collaboration on future business opportunities. These include the MRO and manufacture of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India.

Deeper ties

“The current announcement is also significant as it marks the entry of Tata Advanced Systems into the defence MRO space in India for large aircraft platforms. This also helps towards a deeper relationship between the two companies,” said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director of TASL.

The two companies have a joint venture which produces empennage assemblies for the C-130J programme. To date, the joint venture has made 220 such empennages.

“This teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and TASL further demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to a self-reliant India and the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India and the Indian industry at large.” said Rod McLean, Vice President with the American plane manufacturer.

Lockheed Martin will continue to build C 130Js for the US government and other global operators at its existing facility in the US and will set up additional production facilities in India if it is awarded the contract.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit