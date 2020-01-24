Lockheed Martin to showcase range of products at Lucknow defence expo

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin is set to showcase its portfolio of defence and civil capabilities, including aircraft platforms, precision weapons and missile systems, at Defexpo India, scheduled to take place in Lucknow from February 5-9.
William Blair, Vice-President and Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin India, said the company is looking forward to showcasing its commitment to ‘Make in India’ at the event. “Lockheed Martin continues to build upon its more than three-decades of partnership with India,” he said.
At the event, the company expects to identify additional strategic partners to include companies of all sizes —large, MSMEs and start-ups.
The F-21 fighter aircraft — claimed to be an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter that Lockheed is delivering to the Indian Air Force — will take centre-stage at the company’s display at the DefExpo.
An F-21 cockpit demonstrator would be available for defence and aerospace partners to ‘fly’ the jet for themselves. The firm is also seeking industrial partnership opportunities.
Another platform highlight would be the MH-60R ‘Romeo’ Seahawk helicopter, also on offer to the Indian Navy. The company says the maritime helicopter is capable of bringing vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region. The C-130J Super Hercules and the S-92 multi-role helicopter will also be on display.
The Indian Air Force operates 12 C-130Js and has been using the airlifter. India is also connected to the C-130J through Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd, a joint venture that has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all-new Super Hercules aircraft, said Lockheed. All C-130Js now built have major components manufactured in India, it added.
Among other things, the Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile system, a one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system, will also be on display. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition.
Also on the anvil is the Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS), the electro-optical fire control system used by AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots for long-range precision engagement and pilotage capabilities.
Lockheed Martin said it has currently integrated more than 70 Indian suppliers including MSMEs into its global supply chain. At the expo, the company representatives will seek to discuss partnership opportunities with tier 1 suppliers and prospective Indian industry partners.
