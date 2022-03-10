Loco raises $42 mn from Hashed, Catamaran Ventures and others

Loco, a game streaming platform, has raised ₹330 crore ($42 million) funding from Hashed, with Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures and Korea Investment Partners also participating.

Other existing investors such as Krafton, Lumikai, and Hiro Capital also participated in the funding round. Loco says it will continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem and gaming community. The platform is home to popular streamers such as Sc0ut, Mavi, Godlike’s Jonathan, Villager Esports, 8Bit-Thug, Ghatak, Kaztro Gaming, Eagle GamingOP, S8ulSid, Clutchgod, Kaashvi, Xyaa, Rakazone, Rawknee, and Ankkita.

Loco has built engaged communities across various games including BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Valorant. It houses India’s top esports teams like Godlike, XO, Revenant Esports, 8bit, Global Esports, 7Sea esports, Skylightz Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, and OrangutanGaming. The company also hosted tournaments in partnership with global publishers like Krafton, Activision, Ubisoft, and Riot Games.

Loco has built a direct API integration with Krafton. The company is also building in-game integrations with other international partners and teamed up with global giants like the NBA, Logitech and Red Bull to run India-focused esports programmes.

In the past year the number of its daily active viewers has increased 15x, the company says, with monthly active viewer numbers up by 8x, monthly active streamers by 5x, while live watch hours surged 78x since January 2021. The company reported that highly active users spend over an hour daily on Loco.

A statement from Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders of Loco, says, “We started Loco with a mission to democratise gaming and this investment will help us make significant progress towards our end-goal. Today, we are the platform where gamers go from being newbies to becoming gaming superstars. We are the campfire for the gaming community — from beginners to the best, they are all here on Loco. Loco is turbocharging the modern fan experience, enabling users to interact with streamers in ways they could not have done before. We are enabling gamers to find their own gaming clan — supporting streamers they love, in a community where they truly belong. Loco is actively transforming the entertainment experience for Indian users and we are excited about the new investors joining us in building the future of entertainment.”

Ethan Kim, co-founder and Partner, Hashed, said “We are thrilled to partner with Loco as their lead Series A investor. Loco is the leader in game streaming in India and has the country’s most engaged community of gamers on its platform. Users between the ages of 10 and 30 form the bedrock of gaming and esports communities worldwide and India is one of the most interesting global gaming markets, with 40 per cent of its population belonging to this cohort. We believe this new investment round will enable Loco to solidify its dominant position in game streaming and eventually provide the Indian gaming community with cutting-edge Web3 products and services.”