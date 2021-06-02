Locus raises $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC

Locus, a logistics tech platform, has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge.

Noted angel investors Amrish Rau (CEO of Pine Labs), Kunal Shah (CEO of Cred), Raju Reddy (founder of Sierra Atlantic) and Deb Deep Sengupta (former President and Managing Director SAP South Asia), also participated in the round.

Locus will majorly use the funds for improving geographical reach and building its research and development team to expand the product line, the company said in a statement.

“Quality and patient capital allows us to focus on path-breaking R&D, helping us deliver exceptional long-term value to our customers, over incremental improvements. We will be recruiting more PhDs in our data science team and are looking to double our patents by 2022,” said Locus CEO Nishith Rastogi said.

Locus works with top clients across North America, South-East Asia, Europe and the Indian subcontinent. It has offices in SA, the UK, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Germany.

Locus, which uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer supply chain solutions, had earlier raised $30 million through multiple rounds.