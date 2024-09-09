Real estate developer Lodha Group’s digital infrastructure platform with Ivanhoe Cambridge and Bain Capital to set up logistics and warehouse assets pan-India is progressing slowly as a spike in land costs has made it difficult to acquire land where such assets can be developed, sources said.

In 2022, the three entities came together and announced investing $1 billion to develop and set up 30 million sqft of operating assets consisting of logistics, light industrial parks, and in-city fulfilment centres. Each of them had a 33 per cent equity interest in the partnership with Lodha leading the development, operations, and management of the assets.

Under the partnership only two assets are coming up, one in Navi Mumbai near Palava where the company already owns land, and an in-city centre in the eastern suburb of Kurla. According to the company’s annual report, it has around 5.5 msf of assets under development of which 1.2 msf is leased out and 1.4 msf is under construction.

The plan is however to build assets all over the country and this is where the venture is facing difficulties as land prices have risen. “Industrial land costs are high,” said a source, adding that land acquisition at a reasonable price where industrial parks and in-city centres can be built was progressing at a slow pace.

Emails sent to Lodha, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Bain Capital received no responses.

Capital values for land in industrial estates and integrated logistics parks have risen 20-33 per cent in the Delhi-NCR region in the first half of 2024 compared to the second half of 2023, according to data provided by CBRE.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region certain micro-markets such as Bhiwandi, a warehousing hub, and Tarapur MIDC have seen a spike in rates in the same period, while closer to the city, the rates have held steady. Near Bengaluru, certain areas in the western and northern corridor have seen an increase in land rates, the data showed.

Lodha’s own data on industrial land sold by it shows that land prices have risen 2.5 times over the last three years.

With developers on a land buying spree across cities, both for residential and commercial purposes post the pandemic, land prices within and outside major cities have spiked, said Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Group.

Despite the rise in land costs, spaces close to industrial hubs were seeing continued demand, said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, adding that the upward trajectory was likely to continue.