Deep tech startup, Log9 Materials, on Monday, announced receiving the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 156 (Rev 3, Ph 1) certification for its RapidX 8000 battery pack, designed to empower three-wheeler electric vehicles.

RapidX 8000 batteries are powered by InstaCharge technology that enables them to be charged within 35 minutes from 0 to 100 per cent, said the company. Moreover, putting forth industry-first characteristics like an operating temperature range of -40° to 65° Celsius up to 15,000 charge-discharge cycles and more than 10 years of battery life, RapidX 8000 is a truly safe and durable powerhouse to electrify the growing commercial 3W EV segment in India, it added in a press release.

“Safety has been the cornerstone of every innovation and product that we have brought to the market. As pioneers in battery technology built and nurtured ground-up in India, for India, and equipped with cutting-edge technology and components, we are proud to see our products get certified by ICAT. And we also sincerely appreciate their efforts towards ensuring every EV on the Indian road is safe,” said Akshay Singhal, founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India recently introduced the AIS-156 certification to uphold consumers’ safety on the backdrop of a spate of EV fire/mishap incidents being reported from across India due to negligence of safety compliance by vehicle and battery manufacturers, said the startup.