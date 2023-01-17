Log9 Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of deep-tech and advanced battery tech start-up Log9 Materials, and EV SaaS start-up Pulse Energy have announced a collaboration to launch the country’s first WhatsApp-based payments at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The collaboration will increase the use of fast chargers and provide a one-stop solution for payments at charging stations, all while contributing to the development of a seamless EV charging infrastructure, according to the company. The WhatsApp payment option will initially be available for 3W EV drivers and later expand to 2W and 4W EV drivers.

“This collaboration aligns with Log9’s core belief of pioneering responsible energy. I am certain that the partnership with Pulse Energy will be instrumental in offering an impeccable charging experience to EV users, eventually leading to the much-needed expansion of the charging infrastructure and EV mobility in India,” said Kartik Hajela, COO and co-founder, Log9 Mobility.

For this initiative, Pulse Energy partnered with WhatsApp@Meta and its business partner WATI to help bring a seamless WhatsApp-based solution for EV drivers. CPOs partnering with either Pulse Energy or using Log9’s InstaCharge application will be able to make transactions through WhatsApp.

“Software providers in the charging market today are selling inexpensive, white-labelled apps to CPOs who are willing to pay. We took a different approach and looked at what EV users want and what challenges they face due to multiple charging apps. Our approach so far has yielded higher charger utilization for CPOs and satisfied EV drivers,” said Devang Mistry, CTO & Co-Founder, Pulse Energy.