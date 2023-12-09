Log9 Materials plans to expand the capacity of its lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility established this year to 1 GWh.

Besides, the IIT Roorkee incubated venture is also working on expanding its battery pack manufacturing capacity to 2 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the next 15-18 months.

“We are planning to take our battery pack manufacturing capacity to 2 GWh in the next 15-18 months. Our lithium-ion manufacturing facility has a capacity of 50 MWh, that needs to be expanded to 1 GWh. So, a couple of GWh is what we are planning to do in the next 2-2.5 years,” Log9 Materials Co-founder and CEO, Akshay Singhal told businessline.

Expansion

The advanced deep-tech battery start-up, which raised $40 million in January this year in a series B funding round, has been expanding its manufacturing capacities eyeing the growing demand for EVs, particularly from the commercial and industrial segment.

“We have grown our battery pack manufacturing capacity from 40 megawatt hours (MWh) in 2021 to 250 MWh today. We have brought in a lot of automation and improved the process as well as enhanced the efficiency of manufacturing. We continue to scale up lithium-ion cell manufacturing, optimise costs and improve technology. We are working on how to make batteries better keeping in view the Indian conditions,” Singhal said.

Log9 started with battery offering for 3-wheelers in 2021, and later expanded to the 2- and 4-wheeler segments.

“We continue to be in the commercial utility space for 2-wheelers for food delivery and e-commerce delivery. In 4-wheelers, we are into cargo vehicles. We continue to expand our portfolio for commercial mobility use cases such as 2, 3 and 4-wheelers, and then industrial equipment, including forklifts and tow trucks,” he said.

Singhal said the company aims to enter other commercial user segments such as large trucks and buses.

investor interest

On funding, he said a faster go-to-market strategy is one of the best avenues to tap investor interest.

“What helped us is cracking (is) faster to go-to-market. For a pure technology start-up or a venture in India, we do not have the understanding and the depth of the capital market. But, if you are already launched and have a revenue cycle running for you, then it helps attract capital in the Indian ecosystem, and that’s that we have done,” he said.

On future funding rounds, Singhal said: “It will be a mix of equity and debt for the time being. But the target for us is a public listing. But that has to be in line with achieving significant profitability and scale of business. A premature public listing is not good for start-ups. We want to first build a strong foundation and achieve significant scale before going in for a public listing.”