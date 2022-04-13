Logistics enterprise Trackon appoints Rajesh Kapase as CEO

Trackon, a loghandles over two lakh consignments daily, and this number is expected to grow to 3.5 lakh by next year.istics enterprise, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Kapase as its CEO as it continues its transformation into a digital first, technology-driven global logistics service provider.

Kapase has two decades of technology leadership experience in the logistics and supply chain space, bringing a tech first approach to complex problems. His last stint was at Spoton Logistics, a Bengaluru-based logistics start-up, now acquired by Delhivery.

P.K. Anand, MD of Trackon said, “We are excited to have Rajesh join us as CEO in this growth phase. He is a proven leader for scaling organisations, and we believe he will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Trackon’s business growth. Rajesh’s digital transformation experience would help Trackon strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our reach.”

“I am delighted and honoured to join Trackon at this exciting time for our employees, customers, and business associates. Our goal as a team is to transform Trackon into a global logistics company by leveraging technology,” said Kapase.

The company serves 5,000 pin codes every day, which is expected to reach 10,000 pin codes over the next few years. At present, it handles over two lakh consignments daily, and this number is expected to grow to 3.5 lakh by next year. The company’s premium product - Prime Track - caters to high-value and urgent consignments. The product is expected to drive significant growth going forward, the company said.