Logistics tech start-up Unanu ties up with MHAO group of UAE

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

To work together in the logistics space in the UAE

Unanu, the city-based logistic technology start-up, has signed an agreement with MHAO group, a trading, transportation and technology company in the UAE, to work jointly in the logistics sector in the UAE.

Unanu will be the logistics marketplace software service provider and MHAO will run the operations. This is a joint venture deal and not just software licensing but a partnership. The agreement also paves the way to expand into other GCC countries, said Srini Sundar, Founder and CEO of Unanu, in a release.

The start up‘s U-Turbo is a marketplace platform for logistics industries that connects shippers and truckers. Unanu has over 80,000 trucks and truckers across India.

With its product suite U-Logis, an end-to-end logistics SaaS based Application, Unanu has clients in sectors such as paper and boards, plywood, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and FMCG, the release said.

