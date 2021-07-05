L’Oreal elevates four Indian leaders to regional roles

L’Oréal India on Monday announced the elevation of four leaders from the India management team to regional leadership roles spanning the South Asia, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) zone. The company said this was testament to the fact that India has emerged as a strategic talent hub for the company globally.

Kavita Angre, Director – Consumer & Market insights and Media, will now head Consumer & Market Insights for SAPMENA. Aalok Oke’s role has been expanded from Director of India Operations to Deputy Director – Operations, SAPMENA region.

As lockdown eases, beauty and cosmetics segment on recovery mode

Yogesh Suradkar, who is currently Director of Research & Innovation in India, will now lead Research & Innovation for SAPMENA. At the same time, Rajesh Gopal will take on the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Middle East & North Africa, in addition to his responsibilities as CIO India, the company added.

Indian cosmetics go local, natural and organic

Amit Jain – Managing Director, L'Oréal India said, “I am delighted to see Kavita, Aalok, Yogesh and Rajesh selected to lead critical roles central to L'Oreal’s global growth strategy. It is testimony to India’s unique position as a talent hub for L’Oréal globally.”

“The experience of these leaders, having worked in a diverse and complex market like India, is an important asset and will help shape L’Oréal’s beauty leadership and transformative growth across the SAPMENA zone,” Jain added.