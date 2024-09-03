L’Oréal Paris on Tuesday announced it has roped in Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador. Bhatt joins fellow Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, the beauty brand’s other global ambassador from India.

The brand’s roster of spokespersons include Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning and Camila Cabello, among others. Bhatt, who is also a producer and entrepreneur, will feature in the French beauty brand’s campaigns from September 2024.

“At L’Oréal Paris, we are honoured to welcome Indian actress Alia Bhatt to the family. I admire how Alia uses her global platform and role as a producer to push for inclusivity in the film industry and to shed light on Indian cinema worldwide. Her commitment to care for people and planet makes her the perfect ambassador for female talent, entrepreneurship, and for the endless possibilities L’Oréal Paris seeks to open up by uplifting women’s worth,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global President.

“The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L’Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women,” said Bhatt, in a statement.

