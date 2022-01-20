Lotus Herbals picks up 25 per cent stake in DTC beauty brand Conscious Chemist

Beauty company Lotus Herbals, has acquired 25 per cent stake in direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand Conscious Chemist for an undisclosed amount.

Conscious Chemist is a personal care DTC start-up and offers skin and body care products.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals said, “We are excited about our strategic investment in Conscious Chemist since it aligns with our strategy for accelerating growth in the DTC digital native universe focused on clean beauty. The brand also resonates with our commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.”

“ We appreciate the vigour, exuberance and dynamism that Conscious Chemist brings and will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years.”

Lotus Herbals been focusing on making strategic investments in emerging beauty brands over the past eighteen months. It acquired luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020, followed by a 32 per cent stake in the dermaceutical company Fix Derma in October 2021.

Robin Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Conscious Chemist said , “We are thrilled to announce our association with Lotus. It is a focussed ethical beauty care company anchored in bringing quality products to discerning consumers. We are confident that this synergistic relationship will drive exponential growth.”

Prakher Mathur, Co-Founder & COO, Conscious Chemist added that the investment from Lotus will help the brand launch category-creating innovative products and expand its national and global footprint.