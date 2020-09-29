‘Lower band’ IndiGo employees get bonus for 2019-20

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo has paid a bonus for 2019-20 to the “lower band” of its employees, a spokesperson of the airline confirmed on Tuesday.
However, the specifics of which category of employees have been given a bonus and the amount given were not immediately available.
The spokesperson added that as the airline stabilises it hopes to be able to give bonuses to the others, too.
The move to give a bonus to some of its employees comes after the airline flew its one millionth passenger, on September 16. Domestic airlines’ commercial operations remained totally suspended from March 25 to May 24 as the pandemic swept through the country.
IndiGo hopes to operate 900 daily flights by Diwali from the 600 that it is operating now, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, IndiGo’s President and Chief Operating Officer, had said earlier this month.
“We were allowed 1,500 flights in the summer schedule. So, the goal is to reach about 900 daily flights by Diwali, which will be about 60 per cent of what we are allowed. But I cannot give an exact figure (of daily flights by Diwali),” he told BusinessLine recently.
The suspension of domestic flights for two months and lower capacity utilisation when operations restarted on May 25 have affected all the airlines including IndiGo, which reported a net loss of ₹2,844.3 crore for the quarter ended June. The airline had reported a net profit of ₹1203.1 crore during the same quarter last year. The airline also let go of 10 per cent of its work force in July.
