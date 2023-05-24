Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, is expected to register muted consolidated revenue growth of 4 per cent, while net profit is expected to decline by over 56 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Lower sales volume at Novelis will constrain the consolidated sales volume.

Except for aluminium, EBITDA at its Indian operations is expected to grow owing to lower thermal coal costs, ICICI Securities said.

Sequentially, net profit and revenue growth are likely to be 23 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, as per ICICI Securities estimates.

Meanwhile, Elara Securities sees profit for the quarter at Rs 2,628 crore, down 35 per cent YoY, as against over Rs 4,038 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees sales at Rs 56,104 crore, up 0.6 per cent.

One of the largest aluminium makers in the country, Hindalco witnessed margin pressure in the December quarter due primarily to a weak performance at Novelis. Analysts see a gradual sequential recovery on the back of better volumes, steady prices and lower cost. But year-on-year numbers are likely to be weak, with consolidated profit seen falling 35-43 per cent on flattish sales growth.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates India Ebitda to increase 26 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,360 crore (down 42 per cent year-on-year).

It sees consolidated adjusted profit at Rs 2,330 crore, down 43 per cent. The brokerage pegs sales at Rs 52,784 crore, down 5 per cent YoY. Ebitda is seen falling 23 per cent to Rs 5,614 crore, due to weak earnings at Novelis.