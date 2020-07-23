Lower sales to hit steel companies operating margins this fiscal: Crisil

Operating margins of primary steel companies are set to decline by two percentage points to 15 per cent this fiscal on back of lower sales volume and realisation.

However, steel companies are better off than in the previous downturn faced in FY’16 due to levy of anti-dumping duty and resolution of stressed assets helping to shore up debt metrics.

The percentage fall in sales volume is likely to be in high single digit this fiscal mainly because domestic demand evaporated in the first quarter following the Covid-induced lockdowns, said a Crisil Research study.

A likely recovery during the rest of this fiscal – stemming from pent-up demand, government spending on rural housing and roads, and growth in lower-margin exports – may not be enough to offset the first-quarter blow, it added.

Isha Chaudhary, Director, Crisil Research, said lower volumes and realisations will put pressure on the operating margins of steel companies this fiscal, despite some support from softer iron ore and coking coal prices, which form 80 per cent of their raw material cost.

Operating margins had hit a decadal low of 9 per cent during the previous steel sector downturn of FY’16. This time around, domestic steel makers get support from the anti-dumping duty, which sets a floor price for steel imports from China, South Korea and Vietnam, among others.

Consequently, domestic prices this fiscal would be 25 per cent higher and aggregate industry operating profit nearly twice that in fiscal 2016.

Moreover, steelmakers are likely to defer nearly half of their planned capex this fiscal and conserve cash to fortify financials.

Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings, said steel demand growth will bounce back to double digits next fiscal because of likely government push to housing and infrastructure and recovery in automobile sales.

The pace of demand recovery and its impact on steel prices would be the key indicators in the road ahead, he said.