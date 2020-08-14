L&T arm set to execute hydro-electric project in Assam

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has started mobilising resources and is set to execute a hydro-electric project in Assam.

This project is for Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited and involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of project infrastructure, civil and hydromechanical works, the company said in a statement.

The scope involves the construction of all components of 120MW Lower Kopili Hydro-electric Project viz roads, 65 metre High Concrete Gravity Dam, power intakes, surface powerhouse and a 3.6 km long head race tunnel, the company said. The project is valued to be in the range of ₹1,000- 2,500 crore.

Kopili Hydro Electric Project is a 275 MW, hydroelectric power project on the Kopili river and its tributary, Umrong stream. It is located in Dima Hasao district of Assam, and the Asian Development Bank funds a part of it.