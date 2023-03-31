Larsen & Toubro’s power transmission and distribution business has won multiple domestic EPC orders in the range of ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore to set up 765kV and 400kV gas insulated substations that serve as pooling substations in Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat’s Kutch region.

Across the country, large renewable energy (RE) zones are under development. These RE zones house several solar and wind energy projects set up by various developers in contiguous land parcels. The power generated from such individual projects is collected at pooling substations, located in the vicinity, and then re-distributed to intra-State and inter-State transmission networks.

Besides the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, another RE zone is under development in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

L&T has won an order to establish 765kV gas insulated and air insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations.

The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection and automation systems.

The power transmission and distribution business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan’s prominent discom.