Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and BAE Systems have signed an MoU for co-production of Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV) “BvS10-Sindhu”, upgraded to meet requirements of Indian armed forces in different geographies of desert, marshy land as well as at high altitudes.

Under the agreement, L&T will be the prime bidder for the Indian market, with the support of BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish manufacturer of the BvS10 family of vehicles, the leading private defence company said in a statement on Thursday. A senior L&T official told businessline that mobility trials of the vehicle on in-house tracks were done in the presence of government representatives in the first week of September but it would move for next set of live condition runs such as in desert and high altitude later this month.

“The vehicle has been ‘desertised’ by making appropriate changes in the vehicle,” he stated to describe one of the modifications done in the BvS10 platform. Subject to successful trials and order from armed forces, the all terrain vehicle will be produced at L&T’s Armoured Systems Complex, Hazira, along with integrated logistic support (ILS), he added. “L&T as prime will source good quantity from domestic supply chain. Generally we buy at least 40-50 per cent of our share from supply chain, and the rest in-house,” L&T officials pointed out.

Situational handling

The vehicle’s capacity if for 12 passengers including the driver and can be equipped with a Mobile Short Range Air Defense system (MSHORAD) configuration for situational handling. Indian Army has a fleet of all-terrain vehicle in different categories, including light specialist vehicles to armoured ones but L&T sources claimed that BvS10-Sindhu is the only vehicle that can operate in snow, marshy, sandy and saltpane.

“Our BvS10 all-terrain vehicle will demonstrate the critical capabilities the Indian Army needs when it participates in the trials later this month. Unsurpassed mobility, flexibility and the ability to work in extreme climatic conditions are at the core of BvS10 design,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. “Our teaming with Larsen & Toubro gives us the opportunity to expand into the Indo-Pacific market,” added.

Meeting needs

“L&T and BAE Systems’ tie-up synergises our strengths to provide a solution to meet the requirements of the Indian Army,” said Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice President & Head L&T Defence. The BvS10, as per the L&T, can be delivered in multiple variants that include transporting personnel, for command and control, ambulance service, vehicle repair and recovery, logistics support, and situational awareness.