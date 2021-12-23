Companies

L&T bags ₹1,560-crore contract from Prestige Group

Abhishek Law New Delhi | Updated on December 23, 2021

The work involves building structures and finishes for 13 million sq ft of built-up area.

Real estate major Prestige Group has signed a civil contract worth ₹1,560 crore with Larsen and Toubro (L&T), for construction of buildings and infrastructure development at the Prestige City, Bengaluru.

The scope of work involves construction of towers and villas, comprising of 6,768 apartments spread over 39 towers which are average 30 levels high with four club houses and 149 villas with club house.

The volume of work broadly involves building structures and finishes for 13 million sq ft of built-up area.

