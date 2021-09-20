L&T bags ₹2,000-crore order from Petronet LNG

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won an order worth ₹1,000-2,000 crore from Petronet LNG, a joint venture company promoted by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL and Bharat Petroleum.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170,000 cubic metres each for the Dahej Expansion Project in Gujarat.

The Project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey basis.

LTHE aims to be an active EPC player in achieving Government of India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from the current 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. LTHE is also executing LNG tanks for Dhamra LNG Terminal in Odisha.