L&T bags ₹2,500-cr order in bullet train project

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a contract for building 28 steel bridges for the proposed bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The order, worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore, involves the procurement, fabrication, assembly, painting and transport of 28 bridges — steel truss superstructures with bearings — for various sites that will cross over roads/ rivers/ railway lines and other structures, said the company.

The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan.