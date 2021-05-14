L&T bags construction order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
New Delhi, May 14Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has bagged an up to ₹5,000 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation.
"The business has secured an order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (CMRL) to construct nearly 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road Junction station," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Also read: L&T to assemble, donate 22 oxygen units to hospitals
L&T said the business has also secured another order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation to construct approximately eight kilometres of elevated viaduct with 9 elevated metro stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction including other associated works.
The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore.
L&T said these projects are the first packages of phase - II which have been awarded by Chennai Metro Rail. "Both the projects were bagged under stiff competition from domestic and international metro construction players," the company added.
Shares of the company were trading 0.13 per cent higher at ₹1,386.80 apiece on BSE.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...