L&T Construction has secured an engineering, procurement and construction order from IRCON International, the government-owned company under the Ministry of Railways.
The contract involves 25 kV overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication, and associated works for 549 route kilometre (RKM)/ 678 tonne kilometre (TKM) railway lines of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
The project is part of a Central government initiative to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as diesel expenditure.
L&T Construction is already executing four major EPC contracts from IRCON, which is one of the implementing agencies for the railway electrification work.
Buildings and factories
L&T also secured an order from a global FMCG manufacturer for the design and construction of a food processing facility in Gujarat.
The project involves civil, structural, architectural and MEP utility works, including external development. “The business has also secured an order from a prestigious client to expand a super-speciality hospital in Kolkata by 250 beds on design-and-build basis,” L&T said in a statement.
The built-up area of the Kolkata hospital will be 2.61 lakh sq ft, comprising a basement and ground-plus-10 floors including a LINAC and PET CT facility.
The project is in a prime location. The logistics are challenging, involving both offsite and onsite construction activities, the statement added.
The orders are classified as ‘significant’ by L&T, which pegs their value at ₹1,000–2,500 crore
