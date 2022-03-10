hamburger

Companies

L&T bags orders for railway electrification and hospital construction

BL Mumbai Bureau | March 10 | Updated on: Mar 10, 2022
Efforts are on to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as diesel expenditure

Efforts are on to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as diesel expenditure | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

L&T classifies the orders as ‘significant’, valued at ₹1,000–2,500 crore

L&T Construction has secured an engineering, procurement and construction order from IRCON International, the government-owned company under the Ministry of Railways.

The contract involves 25 kV overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication, and associated works for 549 route kilometre (RKM)/ 678 tonne kilometre (TKM) railway lines of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The project is part of a Central government initiative to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as diesel expenditure.

L&T Construction is already executing four major EPC contracts from IRCON, which is one of the implementing agencies for the railway electrification work.

Buildings and factories

L&T also secured an order from a global FMCG manufacturer for the design and construction of a food processing facility in Gujarat.

The project involves civil, structural, architectural and MEP utility works, including external development. “The business has also secured an order from a prestigious client to expand a super-speciality hospital in Kolkata by 250 beds on design-and-build basis,” L&T said in a statement.

The built-up area of the Kolkata hospital will be 2.61 lakh sq ft, comprising a basement and ground-plus-10 floors including a LINAC and PET CT facility.

The project is in a prime location. The logistics are challenging, involving both offsite and onsite construction activities, the statement added.

The orders are classified as ‘significant’ by L&T, which pegs their value at ₹1,000–2,500 crore

Published on March 10, 2022

