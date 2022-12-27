Larsen & Toubro has bagged Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders worth about ₹2,500 crore in India and overseas. The orders include establishing a 90MW floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

In western Uttar Pradesh, the company will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme. The scope of this loss reduction package includes asset mapping using Geospatial Information System.

In the overseas market, the company has received an order for establishing 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa. It has also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia.

