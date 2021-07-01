L&T bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore across various businesses

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore across various businesses.

The water and effluent treatment business has won a repeat order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 1,285 villages in the Varanasi and Ghazipur Districts of Varanasi Revenue Division.

The business is already executing water supply schemes in Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot and Sonbhadra Gonda, Balrampur and Shravasti Districts for the State Water and Sanitation Mission in Uttar Pradesh.

The buildings and factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai’s suburb of Mulund.

The scope of the work includes construction of the civil structure for seven residential towers with a built-up area of 4.3 million sq ft comprising a basement, ground plus 55 floors.