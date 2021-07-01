L&T bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore across various businesses

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The construction arm of L&T has secured orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore across various businesses.
The water and effluent treatment business has won a repeat order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 1,285 villages in the Varanasi and Ghazipur Districts of Varanasi Revenue Division.
The business is already executing water supply schemes in Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot and Sonbhadra Gonda, Balrampur and Shravasti Districts for the State Water and Sanitation Mission in Uttar Pradesh.
The buildings and factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai’s suburb of Mulund.
The scope of the work includes construction of the civil structure for seven residential towers with a built-up area of 4.3 million sq ft comprising a basement, ground plus 55 floors.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...