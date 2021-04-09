L&T bags solar project worth ₹7,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured a turnkey EPC contract worth ₹5,000-7,000 crore in Saudi Arabia.

The contract, was awarded by a consortium of ACWA Power and the Water and Electricity Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investments Fund of Saudi Arabia, for Sudair Solar PV Project of 1.5 GW capacity.

The project is considered the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia and is also one of the largest such plants in the world.

The project coming up in Riyadh has a 30.8 square km land parcel available to install a total capacity of 1.5GW PV solar modules with associated single axial tracker and inverters.

Renewable energy

The ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Programme are on track. As part of the NREP, Sudair Solar PV Project is awarded to PIF and its partner, ACWA Power.

The project is part of the 70 per cent target capacity of 58.7 GW the Kingdom has assigned to the Public Investment Fund.

SN Subrahmanyan, Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said the company has over 2.1 GW of utility-scale solar projects commissioned and is also operating and maintaining several of them.

“We have a diversified renewable portfolio of 32 MW floating solar power plants, 135 MWH of battery energy storage projects, 500 micro grids and 14,000 solar water pumps, he added.

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director, L&T, said the company has been building efficient power transmission and distribution networks with modern substations and transmission lines in the region for over two decades.